Memphis Tigers arrive in Texas ahead of Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

DALLAS (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Football team, coaches and staff arrived in Texas Sunday. New head coach Ryan Silverfield and the team were welcomed by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl staff and some excited Tigers fans.
"I was trying to make it from the other side of the hotel, because I didn't know if I timed it right so I was running to try to get down here. So it was so awesome to see the players come off the bus and come into Dallas and to Gaylord. What a great experience. Great day,” said Karen Rhodes, fan.
UofM alumni Mary and Mark Barisa, who fell in love at school with each other and the Tigers, are excited to see the team in their relocated home.
"We've been waiting for them to play in Dallas for a long time,” said Mark Barisa, UofM alumnus.
For these fans, this Christmas will be a Tiger family affair.
"My parents are coming and my nephew is in the Navy. He's coming just for the game,” said Mary Barisa, UofM alumna.
For all of this week's festivities leading up to the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, tune in to WMC Action News 5.
We’ll have the most comprehensive coverage, covering the Tigers in everything that they do -- whether they’re practicing, talking to the media, or going to events. We’ll be there.
WMC Action News 5 Reporter Chris Luther will also be bringing you some fun, tasting some Texas BBQ to see how it compares to Memphis BBQ, and touring AT&T stadium.
So you’ll want to watch to see all our coverage this week on WMC Action News 5.
