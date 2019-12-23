Mother of teen accidentally shot in West Memphis says she’s just happy he’s alive

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Kamarion Wair may be on crutches, but his mother, Pearl, is just happy he’s alive.
"My baby’s still here and that’s all that matters. That’s all,” she said.
Pearl’s 14-year-old son was accidentally shot by another teen Sunday night around 8:30. West Memphis Police say it happened in a neighborhood near Birch and Avalon Street.
"We were outside and he was playing with the gun and it went off and hit me in my leg. The bullet hit me in my leg,” said Kamarion.
Investigators determined he was accidentally shot while a group of teens were playing with a handgun. Kamarion’s mother says the 16-year-old who fired the gun is a relative.
"I didn’t know I had gotten shot until I went into the bathroom and I pulled my pants down and I seen the hole in my leg,” said Kamarion.
Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston says police were told the teens found the gun while they were fishing.
Police did recover a gun at the scene. At this point, it has not been identified as stolen.
Langston says teens often find handguns elsewhere.
"Kids walking up and down the street pulling on doors and finding a gun in the console. That’s where most of our guns come from that our teenagers have,” said Langston.
West Memphis Police give out free gunlocks at the police department.
"As a gun owner you've got some responsibility to keep your gun locked up,” said Langston.
Pearl says she and her family are trying to stay strong. A week ago they lost their home in an early morning house fire.
"We're going through so much. It's just hard on us right now,” said Pearl.
First responders turned to the community for help. Over the weekend they gave the Wair family gifts and clothes for the holiday season.
The 16-year-old involved in this case is not in police custody because the shooting was determined to be accidental.
The case, however, is going to be passed onto the prosecutor’s office for review.
