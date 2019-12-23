New funding helping to improve affordable housing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first-of-its-kind trust fund in Memphis gave more than $900,000 to eight nonprofits in Memphis. The goal is to improve affordable housing across Memphis.
This year the Memphis City Council approved an Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Nonprofits applied to receive money from it, and the city handed out its first group of checks from the trust fund Monday.
“This is the first time the City of Memphis has had a dedicated revenue stream for affordable housing,” said Paul Young, director of Memphis Housing and Community Development.
Young said the city had to come up with something after federal funds for affordable housing decreased. Mayor Jim Strickland said more and more people are having to spend too much of their income on housing. With a majority of the city’s housing pushing 40 years old or older, according to Young, the places that are livable are falling into disrepair -- like some places in Orange Mound.
“It’s a historic neighborhood and there’s a lot of needed repairs and deferred maintenance because the housing stock is older,” said Amy Schaftlein, executive director of United Housing.
United Housing was awarded $200,000 for home renovation and owner-occupied home repairs. The organization will use the money in Orange Mound.
“So we’re going to renovate three vacant houses in Orange Mound,” Schaftlein said. “Then use the rest of the $200,000, $75,000 for owner-occupied home repairs.”
Whatever the nonprofits do with money, it must benefit families making 80 percent or less of the median income in Memphis. For a family of four that’s about $47,000.
