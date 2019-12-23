Oakland family loses home in weekend fire just before the holidays

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - An Oakland family has lost their home after a fire broke out Saturday just a few days before the holidays.
Oakland Fire Department received the call around 10:20 p.m. and arrived just minutes later. The entire house was engulfed in flames and deemed a total loss.
The homeowner told OFD she was inside the home when the fire started and smoke alarms went off, but she was not injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Community members have come together to create a GoFundMe for the family, hoping to ensure their holiday season is still merry and bright despite their loss.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.