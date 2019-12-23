U of M Tigers hold press conference after arriving in Texas for the Cotton Bowl

Fans excited as Tigers prepare to play in Cotton Bowl (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 23, 2019 at 9:54 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 11:07 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers have officially landed in Texas!

The University of Memphis football team, coaches, and staff landed in Texas Sunday for the Cotton Bowl.

Tigers were welcomed by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl staff and some excited fans when they landed.

We’ll have the most comprehensive coverage, covering the Tigers in everything that they do -- whether they’re practicing, talking to the media, or going to events. We’ll be there.

WMC Action News 5 Reporter Chris Luther will also be bringing you some fun, tasting some Texas BBQ to see how it compares to Memphis BBQ, and touring AT&T stadium.

