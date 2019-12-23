Woman found dead on Coahoma County road

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 38-year-old woman who was found dead on the side of a county road Sunday afternoon.
According to CCSD, Tyronnica Hawkins of Clarksdale was found after a concerned citizen made a 911 call around 3 p.m. An autopsy will have to be conducted to determine her cause of death.
The department is considering this case a death investigation due to signs of trauma to the body.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call 662-624-2411 or 662-624-3085.
