Your state’s favorite holiday song is...
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 23, 2019 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated December 23 at 4:43 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in and Verizon has released a list of Christmas songs that are getting the states into the holiday spirit.

Tennessee can’t get enough of “Jingle Bells!” And the Volunteer state isn’t alone -- 15 other states including Arkansas are jamming to the jingle.

Verizon Christmas song map (Source: WMC/Verizon)
The writer, James Lord Pierpont, originally wrote the song to be sung on Thanksgiving Day instead of Christmas, according to the Washington Post.

Mississippi stands alone for its love of “Mary, Did You Know?”

Click here to see your state’s favorite Christmas song.

