Your state’s favorite holiday song is...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The results are in and Verizon has released a list of Christmas songs that are getting the states into the holiday spirit.
Tennessee can’t get enough of “Jingle Bells!” And the Volunteer state isn’t alone -- 15 other states including Arkansas are jamming to the jingle.
The writer, James Lord Pierpont, originally wrote the song to be sung on Thanksgiving Day instead of Christmas, according to the Washington Post.
Mississippi stands alone for its love of “Mary, Did You Know?”
Click here to see your state’s favorite Christmas song.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.