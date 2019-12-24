Best Life: Avoiding problem teen behavior in the home

Overcrowding, disorganization, and chaos often accompany financial strain and can have negative effects on your kids. Researchers from Temple University interviewed 115 teens and their caregivers from a low-income inner-city neighborhood. They found that the teens who lived in a home with high levels of organization and consistency were less negatively affected by financial strain. They also found that family routines were predictive of reduced problem behavior and improved school achievement. Families with greater financial hardships particularly benefited from routines. The study suggests that family routines can buffer teens against the negative impacts of the chaos, unpredictability, and stress associated with financial hardship.