Best Life: How handwriting stimulates the brain

Today many students have traded pen and paper for a keyboard and screen. However, when it comes to taking notes: is typing as effective as old-fashioned writing? It might be more time consuming, but a new study shows writing by hand may offer benefits over keying on a computer. Scientists used EEG technology to examine the brain activity of 20 undergraduate students as they took notes during a word activity. They found regions of the brain associated with learning were more active when the participants drew descriptions of the words they saw by hand as opposed to taking notes by typing the descriptions.