Customers go unanswered after Train to Christmas Town cancels all rides

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The derailment of the The Train to Christmas Town last week in north Mississippi, derailed the holiday plans of hundreds of Mid-South families. There will be no more trips aboard the famous locomotive this season. Officials say it’s just not safe.
Many families didn’t find out their reservations were canceled until they made the long drive to Batesville, expecting to ride with Santa and his elves. And some of them say the 800-number they were given to call for refunds is as broken as the train tracks.
"I really wanted to go," Jeannie Craig told WMC Action News 5. "I wanted to experience that fun and dance along with my granddaughter and just have the holly jolly of Christmas while drinking hot cocoa."
Craig said they received an email a few hours before they were supposed to board the train Monday night telling them their reservation was canceled. The email listed a phone number to call.
“I tried to reach them and I was on a 10-minute hold and then the call was cut off,” said Craig.
So no visit with Santa, or with Bumblebee the polar bear or with the elves on the Train to Christmas Town. And no good communication with customers, said Craig, who told WMC the Chicago-based company’s Facebook page had been disabled.
"They have completely taken down their Facebook," she said, "which I think was a mistake. Had they kept their Facebook open, they would have been able to reach everyone. But they chose to take it down."
Craig says she'd be willing to give it another shot next year, if the holiday train is back up and running. Her family's gone on the ride once already and loved it. They were looking forward to making it an annual tradition.
“To put my family in the spirit and to let my little 3-year-old granddaughter know how exciting it is around Christmas time," said Craig.
Customers who need a refund are asked to call: 870-899-4085 for more information.
