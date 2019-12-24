Home of Fayette County family goes up in flames, neighbors raise thousands of dollars

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fayette County family lost almost everything in a house fire just days before Christmas. This all happened over the weekend in Oakland, Tennessee.
Oakland Fire Department says the home on Cosmo Lane is a total loss. One neighbor was able to capture it all through video and picture, including the moment when neighbors came together to help this family.
“Before I hung up with 911, the entire house was engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Lee Ann Burger.
Just before 10:30 Saturday night, Burger shot video of the flames bursting through the home. Oakland Firefighter Dispatch said they arrived within 6 minutes.
Inside was a woman and her grandson who managed to make it out with no injuries.
“I was just trying to console her because she was standing there watching her entire life go up in flames and it was heartbreaking,” said Burger.
The homeowners neighbors came together in the wee hours the night praying with a local pastor.
“It’s a horrible thing to happen anytime of the year, but so close to Christmas makes it so much harder,” said Burger.
Firefighters did not give an official cause, but Burger said she was told the family’ old computer battery was to blame for the fire. Burger also says the woman who lies in the home also had oxygen tanks inside the home which might explain why the fire spread so quickly.
Firefighters were able to salvage a few pictures and three bibles.
Friends and co-workers have raised nearly $10,000 in 48 hours. Money poured into the GoFundMe pages that was set up by another neighbor and a co-worker of the husband who was not home at the time of the fire.
There have also been lots of donations including gift cards, clothing and toiletry items.
