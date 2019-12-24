Gunshot victim found lying in grass in Millington, dies at the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington police are investigating a deadly shooting late Monday night.
According to the police department, officers responded to reports of shots being fired near Bill Knight and Highway 51 around 10 p.m. They found a man lying in the grass unresponsive with a gunshot wound.
Police say the victim died at the hospital.
Investigators spoke with witnesses and police say they are following “solid leads.”
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or visit crimestopmem.org. Tipsters could receive a $1,000 cash reward if an arrest is made.
