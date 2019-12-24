Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma could be missing key players in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. LSU's top rusher, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, missed Monday's practice after suffering a hamstring injury last week in practice. The Tigers may have to rely on three backups, including freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. Edwards-Helaire ran for 1,290 yards with 16 touchdowns as a first-team All-SEC back. Meanwhile, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed that three players will be suspended for the game. Sacks leader Ronnie Perkins is among those suspended.
UNDATED (AP) — NBA coaches are striking the delicate balance between pushing inexperienced players enough for the players and the team to have success while realizing that the learning curve in the league is often a long one. The pace of the NBA can be daunting for newcomers. There’s little time for extensive practices so players must make strides on the fly and are thrown into the fire to learn as they go. There’s no one-size-fits all but if players and coaches don’t figure it out, both can be out of a job.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has lived up to the hype about his game. The highly recruited freshman has started every game for the top-ranked Tigers. Stingley had two interceptions in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia. Now, he and LSU's defense are set to face Oklahoma in the College Football Playoffs. The Sooners have a high-powered offense led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Stingley leads the league with six interceptions and 19 pass breakups. He was one of the nation's top recruits out of high school.