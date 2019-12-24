Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

SLAIN HOMELESS MAN
Blind homeless man beaten to death in Tennessee; 1 charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man is accused of beating a blind homeless man to death with a fire extinguisher near a Tennessee bus stop. News outlets report 32-year-old Brandon Brown has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of the man found slain Monday morning. Nashville police initially responded to a report of Brown being assaulted. Officers arrived to find that he had a small cut near his eye and blood on his sweater. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say the homeless man was found dead in the parking garage of the Music City Central bus station hours later.
Authorities seek man accused in stabbing near Tennessee bar
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man charged with criminal homicide in a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar. The state Bureau of Investigation released a statement early Tuesday that said 23-year-old Michael Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous. Mosley is accused in the Saturday attack that killed two men and wounded another, since identified as a 21-year-old University of Tennessee student. Nashville police have said the attack started as an argument over an “unwanted advancement” made by a man toward a woman at the bar. Police say the woman was a friend of the victims.
Nashville police seek repayment for finding escaped teens
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police have announced that it cost nearly $250,000 to find four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention facility late last month. News outlets report that Nashville's Metro Police wants to send the bill to Youth Opportunity, the private contractor that operates the detention center. According to the police department, more than 170 officers helped find the teenagers. A report by Youth Opportunity found that a series of policy violations led to the teenagers' Nov. 30 escape. Police spokesman Don Aaron says the department's costs calculations have been submitted to the city legal department.
Tennessee county clinics offering free flu vaccinations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's county health department clinics are offering flu vaccines at no charge. Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a new release that those most at serious risk for illness or death from flu are young children, the elderly and pregnant women. She encouraged anyone who has not received a flu shot this season to get one as soon as possible. The state Health Department suggests contacting local health departments for information. Even after being vaccinated, the Health Department recommends washing hands with soapy water or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers and covering coughs and sneezes with a sleeve or tissue to help prevent the spread of illness.
Report: Tennessee home prices up last quarter year-over-year
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A housing report says that Tennessee home prices increased last quarter compared to the same period in 2018, but total home permits dropped. The Middle Tennessee State University Business and Economic Research Center report says home prices increased by about 6%. The Morristown metropolitan area saw the biggest jump in home prices, with an 8.1% increase. Meanwhile, total home permits dropped almost 5.2% amid a 25.8% decrease in multi-family permits. Single-family permits still grew by almost 5.5%. The center says Tennessee’s annual change in housing prices has exceeded the that of the country for the last four years.
A merry tradition: Christmas dinner free at Tennessee diner
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee diner serves up a free Christmas Day meal to anyone who walks into the restaurant and it delivers to those who otherwise can't make the trek. O’Brien’s Southern Diner owner Candice O’Brien Beasley tells The Washington Post that she knows what it's like to go without food and have nothing in the house during the holidays. She started the Christmas Day meal tradition when she opened her Ashland City restaurant in 2013. About 25 people, mostly widowers and truck drivers, stopped by that year. But it's grown ever since, and some patrons have now become part of the volunteer team that helps people end the day with a hot meal.