Man arrested for abuse, murder of his 2-year-old son, police say

Jarrod Wright (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 24, 2019 at 4:52 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 5:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is set to face a judge in a matter of days after being arrested for abusing his 2-year-old son that resulted in the child’s death.

According to the affidavit, 19-year-old Jarrod Wright was arrested after a social worker from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital filed a report with the Memphis Police Department regarding Wright’s son.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital with a severe abdomen injury Monday causing a physician to question the child’s safety. A physician at Le Bonheur told police the injury was caused by blunt force trauma to his stomach.

Wright allegedly admitted to the abuse of his son while giving a statement to investigators.

He is facing two counts aggravated child abuse and neglect and two counts of first-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time. Wright is set to appear in court Friday morning.

