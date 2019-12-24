Man arrested for abuse, murder of his 2-year-old son, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is set to face a judge in a matter of days after being arrested for abusing his 2-year-old son that resulted in the child’s death.
According to the affidavit, 19-year-old Jarrod Wright was arrested after a social worker from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital filed a report with the Memphis Police Department regarding Wright’s son.
The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital with a severe abdomen injury Monday causing a physician to question the child’s safety. A physician at Le Bonheur told police the injury was caused by blunt force trauma to his stomach.
Wright allegedly admitted to the abuse of his son while giving a statement to investigators.
He is facing two counts aggravated child abuse and neglect and two counts of first-degree murder. No bond has been set at this time. Wright is set to appear in court Friday morning.
