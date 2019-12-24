Santa’s sleigh takes flight in Collierville with hot air balloon

Santa's sleigh takes flight in Collierville (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 24, 2019 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 3:32 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s....Santa in a hot air balloon?

Though it’s a rare site, Santa along with Mrs. Claus took flight in a sleigh in Collierville with the help of Bluff City Balloons. He and Mrs. Claus jumped aboard their sleigh and dropped small presents from the sky to children below for a pre-Chirstmas delivery.

Children and their families stood outside Tara Oaks Elementary in the Christmas spirit as the balloon was pumped with hot air in prep for Santa’s flight.

Santa takes flight in hot air balloon in Collierville (Source: WMC)

Their were even a few reindeer to guide the sleigh, but no sign of Rudolph -- at least not yet.

