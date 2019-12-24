SCS shares its 2020 legislative priorities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In three weeks, Tennessee lawmakers will return to Nashville to start a new legislative session. Shelby County Schools will be pushing them to pass new laws that could bring about big changes.
WMC Action News 5 obtained a copy of the district's legislative priorities, which was shared with the Shelby County legislative delegation last week.
SCS is calling for a statewide plan to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water at schools and for the state to provide additional funding to help fix the problem.
It comes as SCS and the Shelby County Health Department test students and teachers for possible lead exposure.
In November, 35 schools tested positive for elevated lead levels in sinks and water fountains.
"The risk from out perspective is minimal but we want to make sure parents have all the information that they need," said Alisa Haushalter, the Shelby County Health Department director.
Health department officials say the testing should be finished in March.
SCS leaders are also pushing for changes regarding charter schools.
SCS can close any charter school under its authority, but district leaders want lawmakers to give them more options before it comes to that, like the ability to fine the charter for not complying with its agreement.
The state is considering whether to overturn a decision by SCS to close Southwest Early College High School.
A decision on that is expected on January 6th.
SCS is also pushing for access to grants that currently only charter schools get, to help improve their facilities.
They're also seeking more flexibility in hiring decisions regarding applicants with criminal histories and more money to help reduce the impact of trauma on students.
The district remains opposed to school vouchers or education savings accounts, cuts to pre-K funding and unfunded mandates.
