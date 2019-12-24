Silverfield works to prep Tigers approaching their biggest stage yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Road to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is here! The Memphis Tigers are preparing to play on their biggest stage yet.
Monday, new head coach Ryan Silverfield addressed Tiger Nation for the first time in his new role.
The Memphis Tigers are set to play in their sixth straight Bowl Game, a program record, but even with the hometown Liberty Bowl included, none of them can compare to what they’re about to take part in here in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
The Tigers are in a New Years 6 Bowl for the first time ever, and it’s being played in a $1.5 billion football falace, AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL Dallas Cowboys.
You can’t help but be awed by the sheer magnitude of the place. It’s a definite reward for winning 12 games and their first outright American Athletic Conference Championship.
But, the challenge for Silverfield is how much do you let the players enjoy the fruits of their labor with 10th ranked Penn State on the horizon.
“I have told them all the time, I want them to enjoy this, right? They’ve earned this. I want them to enjoy this. Take it all in. Be it all. Guess what? We all should be," said Silverfield. "Like I said, we’re grateful for this. At the end of the day, though, this is a business trip. I want them to enjoy themselves. I want them to enjoy everything that comes along with the Cotton Bowl that they’re putting in place for us, right? We’re very fortunate with what they’re doing and the hospitality. We will enjoy it, and I want them to be bright-eyed and see it all. But at the end of the day, we’re here for one reason and that’s for the game on Saturday.”
