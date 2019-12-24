South Mississippi girl walks the ‘blue carpet’ at Star Wars premiere

HOLLYWOOD, Cali. (WLOX) - It may not have been a galaxy far, far away but it was definitely a dream come true for a 10-year-old from Gulfport this week.
The stars aligned last week for Addisyn Richards, who was invited to Hollywood to attend the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Addisyn, who has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, was granted the wish by Kids Wish Network, who flew the South Mississippi girl and her mom out to California for the premiere.
Addisyn got to walk the ‘blue carpet,’ meeting and taking pictures with actors Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and others to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated conclusion of the iconic Skywalker saga.
Addisyn is a big fan of the Star Wars franchise and was shaking with excitement over seeing all of the stars, according to the Kids Wish Network.
"There’s Han Solo and Luke Skywalker!” Addisyn exclaimed as actors Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill appeared, and then came over to meet her.
“We met so many stars, and they were all so nice and spent so much time with Addisyn,” said her mom Stephanie Richards. “My favorite memory was watching her with Daisy Ridley (Rey)."
Addisyn smiled, reliving the moment and Ridley’s compliments. “She said it was nice to meet me and liked my outfit.”
Addisyn also met actor Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, and producer/director/screenwriter J.J. Abrams, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and multiple other celebrities in attendance.
After seeing and meeting all of the stars, Addisyn became among the first in the world to screen the blockbuster film, watching it with the cast who also saw it for the first time.
During Addisyn’s wish, her family enjoyed accommodations at The Westin Los Angeles Airport hotel, decadent treats at Voodoo Doughnut, and lunch from Jersey Mike’s who also gifted Addisyn a Star Wars keychain, shirt and figurine.
Addisyn was born Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a rare connective tissue primarily affecting the skin, joints, and blood vessel walls. The disease can have severe and potentially life-threatening complications.
“When we were designing her wish, we knew we had to make this happen for her,” said Kids Wish Network Executive Director Tam Lai. “It’s so exciting to celebrate the ending of this iconic legacy of the Star Wars saga with this new generation.”
Kids Wish Network is a charity that grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses. KWN provides for trip expenses, meals, accommodations and additional spending monies to all wish families whenever traveling as applicable.
