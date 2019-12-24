Suspect in deadly stabbing of Rhodes College student added to TBI’s Most Wanted list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The suspect in the deadly Nashville stabbing of a Rhodes College student last weekend was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.
Michael Mosley, 23, is wanted on warrants for homicide and attempted homicide. TBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators say Mosley is the suspect in a deadly stabbing outside Dogwood bar in Nashville Saturday night. Paul Trapeni III, 21, and Clayton Beathard, 22, were killed. A third victim survived the attack.
On Tuesday afternoon, TBI announced that Gov. Bill Lee authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Trapeni’s and Beathard’s killer(s). Nashville businesses are offering another $20,000. Call (800) TBI-FIND if you have information.
Trapeni was a senior at Rhodes College and slated for graduation in 2020. Rhodes Student Government posted a tribute to him Sunday night, saying they were heartbroken at his passing and calling him an “integral part of student life at Rhodes.”
Trapeni’s obituary says he served as a Summer Service Fellow helping people find legal aid. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a political science major with plans to attend law school in the fall.
A visitation is planned for Friday, Dec. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. A service to celebrate Trapeni’s life is Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church where he was a member. He will then be buried in the Garden of Angels in the Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Trapeni’s family asks that any charitable donations in his memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Memphis Area Legal Services.
