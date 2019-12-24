Tigers spread smiles to children at Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas

DALLAS (WMC) - It’s not all about football this week, the Tigers are also taking the time to serve as ambassadors of Goodwill.
Memphis Tigers football players and coaches took an afternoon away from the football field to spread smiles to children in Dallas who desperately need them.
The Tigers players put down the footballs and picked up some crayons at the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
These children are being treated for severe orthopedic injuries. The hospital says they look up to these players and an experience like this means everything to them.
For the Tiger players, interacting with children, some whom are battling for their lives puts their struggles in a different context.
“Our whole entire team, we’re healthy men. At the same time we have bangs and bruises but it puts in perspective what kids have to go through each and every day," said Tiger Defensive Back Austin Hall. "I’m very grateful for my health and prayers for all the kids that have to experience what they have to experience here.”
“If you look out there and see our young men smiling, it means they’re truly enjoying the experience right now," said head coach Ryan Silverfield. "We had a great practice this morning, this is nothing but a business trip but we’re going to enjoy the experiences that the Cotton Bowl presents. And this is the day they’ve all been looking forward to, this hospital visit for us, this will be one of the highlights of the trip.”
During the trip, the team met their honorary team captain for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Rocky Smith.
Coach Silverfield says it’s back to business for the Tigers starting Tuesday, but this is an experience they will never forget.
