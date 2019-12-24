Turning Point patients receive holiday cheer from Southpoint Church

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Christmas spirit was in the air as gifts were handed out to patients at Turning Point in Southaven, Mississippi.
"I’ve been to other treatment centers before and it’s just another day. There’s no gifts,” said one Turning Point patient.
Tuesday afternoon there were gifts thanks to Southpoint Church who put together bags with things like gloves, toothpaste and other daily necessities inside.
"Whenever someone feels unconditional love and you don’t give up on them it’s something they carry with them forever,” said Turning Point Director of Operations Stacy Dodd.
These gifts might seem small, but they’re significant. Many of these patients haven’t seen their families and won’t for the holidays. They’re at Turning Point overcoming addiction.
"In order to be there for the next few Christmas’ I know I need to be here taking care of myself for now,” said patient Claire Patterson.
Other patients like Nicholas say these moments add to the holiday excitement. He gets to see his family after months of being apart.
"I’ll see my daughter and my son and my family. It’s going to be great,” said Shalders.
It’s a small yet meaningful gift showing the true meaning of Christmas.
"Giving the gift of recovery is giving them back to their families happy, healthy and whole. There’s no greater gift,” said Dodd.
