Warm Christmas, rain arrives this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It's a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but we will have another warm afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be sunny all day and then partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 67. Winds will be northeast 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Christmas day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It won’t be the warmest Christmas on record, but temperatures will be running about 15 degrees above average. Clouds will build in tomorrow night, so Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy. However, it looks like we will remain dry until the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: A weather system will move in late Saturday and stick around through early Monday. If you need to get anything done on Saturday, it would be best to do it earlier in the day when it is still dry. Rain will start popping up in the late afternoon/early evening. Heavy rain will be likely by Sunday morning and most of the day will be soggy. There could be a few showers lingering through the Monday morning commute. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. It will be even cooler on Monday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
