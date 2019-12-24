Warm & dry pattern for now

WEEKEND: A weather system will move in late Saturday and stick around through Sunday night. It won’t be a washout on Saturday but rain will start popping up in the late afternoon/early evening. Heavy rain will be likely by Sunday morning and most of the day will be soggy. There could be a few showers lingering through the Monday morning commute but mostly Monday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. It will be even cooler on Monday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.