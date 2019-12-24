Warm & dry pattern for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another partly sunny and mild afternoon for Christmas Eve and this warm and dry pattern will stay in place for Christmas Day. Tonight a few clouds will move in and overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.
REST OF TODAY: Partly Sunny Wind: NE 5 High: 67
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 48
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 66
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be partly cloudy on Christmas day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It won’t be the warmest Christmas on record, but temperatures will be running about 15 degrees above average. Clouds will build in tomorrow night, so Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy. However, it looks like we will remain dry until the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: A weather system will move in late Saturday and stick around through Sunday night. It won’t be a washout on Saturday but rain will start popping up in the late afternoon/early evening. Heavy rain will be likely by Sunday morning and most of the day will be soggy. There could be a few showers lingering through the Monday morning commute but mostly Monday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. It will be even cooler on Monday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.