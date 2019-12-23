A warm pattern in place for the holidays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear Wind: NE 5 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: NE 5 High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 48
THIS WEEK: A dry and mild Christmas Eve Day is in store tomorrow and a mild and dry night for Santa tomorrow night. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Sunday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
