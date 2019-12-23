A warm pattern in place for the holidays

THIS WEEK: A dry and mild Christmas Eve Day is in store tomorrow and a mild and dry night for Santa tomorrow night. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.