West Memphis city leaders break ground on new fire station

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A multi-million dollar project to better serve and protect thousands of Mid-Southerners broke ground today in West Memphis.
City leaders broke ground Monday on a new fire station.
Fire Station Number 2 is part of an $1 million public facilities project that includes two new fire stations, a police substation and a municipal court building.
The last municipal building in West Memphis was built in the 1970′s! Many of the services will be placed strategically along Broadway Avenue.
The fire station is expected to be finished sometime in the summer of 2020.
