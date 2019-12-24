Woman’s body found under bridge in rural Marshall County, law enforcement suspects foul play

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A gruesome discovery just one day before Christmas. A body found abandoned in a creek in Marshall County.
Investigators have not positively identified the body. All we know at this point is the victim was a white woman, possibly in her 20′s and how she ended up in a creek in rural Marshal County was likely the result of foul play.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, two hunters made a grisly discovery. The body of a white female abandoned underneath the Coldwater Creek Bridge on North Banks Road.
Investigators say it appears the body has been there for quite some time -- possibly weeks.
Crimes like this don’t happen often in this rural part of Marshall county.
“News travels fast in this little town,” said Mary Russell.
And everyone is speculating about what happened. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Holly Springs Fire Department initially made the scene. But this investigation may cross state lines.
Memphis police and Collierville police were contacted because both have a missing persons case.
Kelly McMillen with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t think the crime was committed here in Marshall county, but the body was likely left here.
“When I heard about it, all I could do was pray. I just started praying because that’s horrible for someone to disregard somebody that young,” said Russell.
Currently the body is in Marshall county, but will be transported to Jackson, Mississippi for an official autopsy and a ruling on the cause of death. Meanwhile investigators need your help.
There is a substantial reward being offered for any information that might lead to an arrest.
Call 662-252-1311 for tips. You can remain anonymous.
