Caretaker for U of M’s Tom the Tiger travels to Texas for historic bowl game

ARLINGTON, TX (WMC) - While Santa Claus comes to town tonight - Arlington Texas is already in the midst of a Mid South invansion! Memphis fans from all over have descended upon the Lone Star State ahead of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. And that includes one of the biggest Memphis Tigers fans.
One of the biggest Tiger fans, who has a direct tie to the University, is already here, and he says this journey, has been a long time in the making.
Scott Foreman has been a Memphis Tiger fan for as long as he can remember. His parents started taking him to games as a kid in the 1980′s, and he’s been hooked ever since.
Foreman is so much involved with the Tigers. He’s been the caretaker of Tom, the University of Memphis Bengal Tiger Mascot for the last 11 years. Tiger Football is in his blood.
Foreman says he hasn’t missed a game in years.
“Since 1998. I started in 1999, I had the idea that I was going to every game that season, because I never had,” said Foreman. “Try it out and see how it was, and I did for that year in ’99. 2000 came along, and well that was fun and I’m going to do it again and again. Now it’s life.”
Foreman says being in Texas for the bowl game is like a dream come true.
“It’s almost indescribable. This whole week, and since the Cotton Bowl was announced. It’s just like a dream," he said. "You just wonder is this real life? Am I really here as a part of this experience, and our team it’s payoff for all of their hard work, and for all of the Tigers fans that have been loyal for all of the years.”
Foreman also serves as stat man on the Tiger Radio broadcasts on the road with Dave Woloshin.
