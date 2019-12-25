Dry Christmas, but rain moves in this weekend

We will have sunshine and temperatures in the 40s this morning. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but highs will still manage to reach the upper 60s. It will be dry today and tonight. Clouds will linger this evening and lows will dip into the mid-50s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 68. Winds will be south 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 54. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although we will still see some sunshine today, clouds will continue to build overnight. Thursday will be overcast with a chance for spotty drizzle in the morning. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday. It will also be cloudy on Friday.
WEEKEND: A cold front will push into the Mid-South on Saturday night and bring rain to the area through the first half of Sunday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. Some storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain on Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, we will dry out and cool down at the start of next week. Highs will be in the upper 40s Monday and lower 50s Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
