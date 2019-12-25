Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee rookie A.J. Brown makes it very clear any personal goals take a backseat to helping the Titans clinch a playoff berth. Even if that means missing out on a 1,000-yard receiving season in his first year in the NFL. The 51st pick overall in the April draft is a reason why the Titans are in position to beat the Texans in Houston to earn the AFC's final playoff berth. He leads Tennessee in catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Houston coach Bill O'Brien says Brown is one of the best players his Texans have played against this season.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Second-ranked Ohio State meets No. 22 West Virginia as one of two games on the week's AP Top 25 schedule matching a pair of ranked teams. The Buckeyes have already beaten Villanova, North Carolina and Kentucky in nonconference play so far. They rank in the top 10 of KenPom's national offensive and defensive efficiency metrics. The schedule also includes an instate rivalry game between No. 3 Louisville and No. 19 Kentucky. Gonzaga is off this week after becoming the sixth different team to reach No. 1 in the AP men's college basketball poll this season.