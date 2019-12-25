Memphians in Dallas: WMC gets the scoop on Texas BBQ

DALLAS (WMC) - Chris Luther ventured out to take in some of the Lone Star state’s famous barbecue and see how it stacks up to what’s back here in Memphis.
We all know Memphis is king of pork barbecue. But when in Texas you have to try the brisket. So that’s what I’m here to do. I visited Lockhart Smokehouse and I’m going to have some great food. I had an empty stomach and I was hungry.
Jill Bergus, owner of Lockhart Smokehouse joined me to give me a personal tour of the best of their Texas style BBQ. We started off with their famous, family owned recipe of Kreuz Sausages.
Jill the owner here says if you don’t have enough time to get on down to Lockhart Smokehouse, you can hit up Slow Bone BBQ, Hein BBQ or Pecan Lodge. There’s plenty of great options and plenty of amazing barbecue to eat down here in Texas.
And just so you know, the food was amazing!
