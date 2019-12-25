Memphis Animal Services working to give more pets homes before 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is trying to give more pets than ever homes by the new year. It’s almost to its goal after having one of the busiest years yet.
MAS has a goal of 9,000 animals saved by the new decade. Right now, more than 8600 have been saved- meaning they've gone to their forever homes or been taken in by rescues across the country.
MAS leaders hope a $19 adoption special will help them reach that goal.
“The 9,000 mark is very ambitious,” Katie Pemberton with Memphis Animal Services said. “It's a bold goal, and we're not sure we're going to make it. What we are sure about is every time we have a really big need here the people of Memphis has stepped up.”
That need popped up several times in 2019. For most of the year, the shelter was at or over capacity. Pemberton said there was a 25 to 30% increase in animal intakes in 2019.
Then, several cases of animal hoarding and animal cruelty hit MAS hard.
“We're pretty much always full,” Pemberton said. “Then, in the summer we had several huge intakes- 30 dogs, 40 dogs.”
In July, two women dropped off two U-Haul’s full of dogs and cats. Animal cruelty charges were filed. Earlier this summer 40 dogs came in following an animal hoarding case.
Pemberton said of all the animals that came into the shelter nearly 90% were saved in 2019.
“In 2019 we saved more animals than we took this time last year,” Pemberton said.
The $19 adoption special continues until the end of the year.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.