Mid-Southerners hit the stores for last minute Christmas shopping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas Eve chaos at Mid-South stores on Tuesday night, many filled with a frenzy of last minute Christmas shoppers. Business was so brisk at local stores, one shopper compared the crowds to Black Friday!
From Tanger Outlets in Southaven to Target on Colonial in East Memphis, the parking lots were packed and the registers were ringing. Music to the ears of retailers like Lexi Harris, Tanger’s General Manager.
“It is the day before Christmas, so we definitely expected big crowds," said Harris.
China Anderson, who WMC Action News 5 met as she walked into Target, gets the MVP award for the effort she put into finding the perfect gift for her younger brother.
“I went to Wolfchase and to Oak Court, and it was packed to the max. It’s crazy crowded everywhere!” said Anderson.
We also spotted a Christmas Eve trend: the ladies do the shopping while the gentlemen wait out in the car.
“This is more fun than a human being should have,” said Christopher Fitzgerald. “My wife and daughter are in the store. I’m going to park the car and take a nap.”
“I love it,” said Gerald Russell, talking to us from the front seat of his truck, sipping coffee and listening to the radio. “It’s Christmas time. It’s time to have fun and enjoy and spend a bunch of money!”
Most of the big stores closed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Dollar General, CVS and Target remained open until 10 p.m.
As his mom stood in the checkout line at Target, 4-year-old Donovan was ready to call it quits and get home. He has an important guest arriving.
“Santa Claus!” he said. “With a card and a present.”
And just like the Jolly Old Elf, last minute shoppers were checking their lists, and checking them twice. The stress of gift giving is almost over.
“I feel it a little bit,” said China Anderson. “I’m just happy today is ending and Christmas is tomorrow!”
