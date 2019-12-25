Midtown restaurant opens its doors to feed the homeless on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Peggy’s on South Cleveland has been a neighborhood staple for the past decade. Restaurant owner Peggy Brown decided this Christmas she wanted to give back to those in need so she decided to open up her restaurant and feed them.
A merrier Christmas awaited anyone who walked through the door of Peggy’s.
“I was just going to see what was going on. I didn’t expect there to be much open today,” said Al Hoffman, diner.
Even on a warm Christmas Day, a warm meal fed the souls of anyone who came in hungry.
“It’s not only warming to me to have the food in my belly it’s warming to have friendship,” said Hoffman.
It’s the first year for Brown to open her restaurant’s doors to feed the homeless.
“Today is all about giving,” she said.
Though her generosity goes back many years, partnering with other organizations to provide meals during the holidays.
“It’s not about getting all of the time it’s about giving it makes you feel good,” said Brown.
“That’s the thing about Memphis. It has very broad shoulders and you see these spontaneous outpourings of giving,” said Hoffman.
On a day that many spend at home with their families, Brown opened up her home away from home with her family to serve her community.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.