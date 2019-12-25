Neighbors shocked by Millington ‘shootout,’ police continue search for suspect

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues tonight in Millington for the shooter who left one man dead outside an apartment complex. It happened Monday night around 10 near Highway 51 and Bill Knight Road.
Millington Police continue to question witnesses from Monday night’s homicide at the Commodore Villages apartment complex in Millington. They tell us that they have solid leads but at this point no arrest have been made.
You can still see the scars from last night’s shooting. Bullet holes riddle fences and cars parked in the complex’s lot.
Jalen Carter came home to find a crime scene, spotting close to a dozen evidence markers and shell casings.
“We basically stood outside with all of the police to figure out what happened,” said Carter. “And come to find out the guys actually had a shootout here, right here in the parking lot.”
At this point Millington police have released few details of the deadly shooting but confirm investigators responded to a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday at the complex.
There, officers found a man unresponsive in a grassy area. Police say he later died at the hospital. Neighbors say the man ran from the gun fire and collapsed just outside of the complex.
“Everybody is just scared at this point. It’s like we don’t know what to do,” said Carter.
It’s a crime that has neighbors on edge, left with unanswered questions.
“The incident that happened last night is the first we’ve heard of in this area. It’s actually a shock to the residents around here,” said Shawn Foster.
Millington Police have yet to identify the victim but heartfelt condolences were shared by those who lived near by.
“My heart goes out to the family with it being the holiday. Hopefully they will find peace,” said Foster.
