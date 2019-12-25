MPD says be on the lookout for Santa, he’s coming to town!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking citizens of Memphis to be on the lookout for a jolly man traveling from roof top to roof top this Christmas Eve.
The department has released many warnings throughout the day to ensure everyone has the merriest of Christmas Eves.
This man is commonly known as Santa Claus but also goes by St. Nick and Kris Kringle. He’s got a white beard, a round tummy and was last seen wearing a bright red suit with a hat to match.
If you hear the sound of bells he may be near. And watch out for those reindeer!
