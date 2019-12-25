Pearl River County man takes action, helps deputy catch suspect

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not everyday you witness a crime taking place right in front of your eyes. Most people would automatically pull their phones out and start recording, but one Pearl River County man couldn’t stand by and watch.
He sprung into action to help an officer catch a suspect, who was on the run.
“I always told myself if I ever witnessed something, I would not stand idle,” said 42-year-old Terry Penton.
Penton was out doing some last minute Christmas shopping with his daughter and her boyfriend when he stopped at a nearby gas station.
“I pulled up, and saw the cop by himself," Penton explained.
Penton pulled up just as a deputy was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on West Union Road, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s department.
“I said he’s fixing to run. I told my daughter if he runs, I’m going to help,” Penton recalled.
And that’s exactly what he did next. After watching Thomas Hudgins, who was identified as the suspect, run from the deputy, Penton says he drove his truck in the direction where Hudgins was running and ran about 200 yards to catch him.
“I assisted him [the deputy]. We stood him up and walked him back to the other officers, who arrived. He [Hudgins] never said a word. The deputies told me thank you and they appreciated me being there,” Penton said.
Penton said he wasn’t looking for any recognition. He just wanted to do the right thing.
“I would do it again today or tomorrow,” he said.
According to the Facebook post, Hudgins had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny and several other misdemeanor charges, including resisting arrests.
