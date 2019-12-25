Pedestrian struck, killed after accident early Christmas morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle early Christmas morning.
Officers responded to an accident in the 3600 block of Winchester around 3:00 a.m. in Oakhaven.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. The person killed has not been identified.
The person responsible did remain on the scene. It’s unclear if charges will be filed at this time.
This a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.