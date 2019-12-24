Perfect weather for Santa tonight & a warm Christmas Day but clouds & rain chances increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 68
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 5 Low: 54
THIS WEEK: A southerly flow will warm temperatures into the upper 60s again tomorrow and make for a mild night tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs again in the mid 60s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and afternoon highs in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 50.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
