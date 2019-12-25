U of M Tigers to play in state of the art stadium for Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WMC) - A second day of practice for the Memphis Tigers as they get ready to take on Penn State in the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
The team took the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the state of the art facility offering an impressive backdrop for this historic bowl appearance!
Jerry’s World, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. This stadium is one of the biggest, most beautiful buildings for a football game that you can play in. And we got a VIP tour to show you everything there is to see about this amazing structure.
It took $1.15 billion to create AT&T stadiums. Ten years after it was built, it’s still considered one of the premiere stadiums in the entire world.
With world class dining, a 17 story jumbotron and 80,000 seats, even the Tigers players were awe struck after practice.
VIP tour guide Manda Wyatt says there isn’t a bad seat in the entire stadium because of the specific way in which it was built.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house because we have two what we call monumental arches that are each a quarter mile in length and they go down into the ground 71 feet but they support our big roof and if you can tell, there is not one bad seat in the house because we don’t have pillars or posters or anything like that to get in the way," said Wyatt.
There’s plenty for you Tigers fans to see, explore and experience when you’re here in AT&T stadium for the Cotton Bowl. And hopefully you’ll leave the building with a victory!
