Westy’s serves free meals to the hungry on Christmas day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteers at Westy’s Restaurant gave more than 1,000 people a free Christmas meal Wednesday.
Westy’s teamed up with Lindenwood Christian Church and Operation BBQ Relief to hold the annual Christmas dinner for the homeless and hungry.
"This is my 12th year doing this,” said John Wheeler, owner of Memphis BBQ. “This turned into our day of giving, and it's just what we do."
It took an assembly line of volunteers inside the restaurant to get the food out fast enough.
The dinner started at 9 Wednesday morning, and a line of people formed well before then.
Jake Schorr, the owner of Westy’s, said they served at least 1,000 people.
Wheeler said his team made about 85 spiral cut hams to serve.
"I come down here and I like to bring my kids because I know they will remember this day and helping these people out more than the presents under the tree."
By 10 in the morning, the restaurant was filled with people enjoying the free meal.
Schorr said his goal was to serve everyone who came just like they were customers.
"We sit them down, the food is there -- we bring them the food -- we treat them as they should be treated,” he said.
Outside the restaurant they were also giving away free donated clothing to anyone who needed it.
“It's important that all of us give back to the community,” said Schorr. “I don't think there's enough of that."
The free meal was offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
