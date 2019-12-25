What businesses are still open in the Mid-South on Christmas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas means spending time with the family, but before you head out the door there are some closures to be aware of.
Maybe after opening your presents you wanted to head out and do something with the family, but it’s important to note a lot of closures on Christmas.
Here are some businesses that will be closed:
- The Brooks Museum
- Memphis Botanic Garden
- Pink Palace Museum
- Memphis Zoo
- Memphis Animal Services
- Senior Centers
- Community Centers
- Pools
- Golf Courses
However, the Memphis Zoo will be open at 5:30 for Zoo Lights.
These holiday closures will not affect the Memphis Fire Department or the Memphis Police Department.
It’s important to remember that if you are on the roadways that Mississippi Highway Patrol will be increasing their patrol until midnight. They plan to combat any unsafe or drunk driving.
Tennesse and Arkansas authorities will be out as well.
