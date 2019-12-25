A Christmas warm enough for the record books & more warm temperatures to come

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas 201`9 will go into the books as the 4th warmest Christmas on record with a high of 70 degrees. The warm pattern continues but clouds and rain chances will increase as well.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 56
THURSDAY: Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 High: 67
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind S 5 Low: 53
THIS WEEK: A steady flow of Gulf moisture will keep warm temperatures in place tomorrow and make for a cloudy day along with some patchy drizzle or a few sprinkles. Friday will be much the same with a cloudy sky along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms developing during the day and into the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with lows in the lower 50s. Rain and thunderstorms will continue overnight into Sunday morning. Showers will end by late afternoon or early evening with highs in the upper 50s during the day and overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs again near 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with high temperatures in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
