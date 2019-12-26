Cloudy with rain chances through the weekend

WEEKEND: A cold front will push into the Mid-South on Saturday night and bring rain to the area through the first half of Sunday. Rain will be moving out of Memphis around noon, but could linger in northeast Mississippi until 3 pm. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. Some storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain on Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.