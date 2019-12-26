Crooks use Christmas trash to target homes, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Christmas Day comes to an end, families will start placing empty boxes outside for trash pick-up. But before you do, beware of a Grinch or two who might be out looking for their own gifts.
“Somebody could ride through and say, ‘hey, that would be a good house to hit,’" said Sheriff Bryan Bailey, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.
Mid-South law enforcement agencies say while you and your family are enjoying the holiday, would-be-crooks could be out looking for the next home to strike.
Before you start placing empty boxes outside your home, be mindful of the message you could be sending. Boxes could give potential thieves an idea of what you might have inside your home.
Memphis residents like Brett Selly say they're mindful of the boxes they set out and usually they wait to do so.
"If you do have something big like a TV you want to make sure you're setting it out on the day so it's not sitting outside of your house for a week,” said Selly.
We also caught up with John Brinkman who's in Memphis visiting family.
Brinkman says he's always pretty mindful of what he puts out on the curb.
"It's usually not on Christmas. It's usually just any time during the year,” said Brinkman.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on Christmas Eve, reminding residents to be careful this holiday season.
Deputies suggest breaking down the boxes and cutting some of them up.
