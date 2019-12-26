Drizzle, clouds tonight and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There could be drizzle through the afternoon and clouds will stick around for the next few days. High temperatures are about 15 degrees above average and will top out in the mid 60s. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 50s. It will remain cloudy tonight with light rain developing overnight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 65. Winds will be south 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 56. Winds south 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We will once again have clouds and drizzle on Friday. Even with all the cloud cover, a south wind will help temperatures climb into the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: A cold front will push into the Mid-South on Saturday night and bring rain to the area through the first half of Sunday. Rain will be moving out of Memphis around noon, but could linger in northeast Mississippi until 3 pm. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. Some storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain on Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, we will dry out and cool down at the start of next week. Highs will be around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine, but there will be more clouds on Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.