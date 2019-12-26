Families flock to ‘Starry Nights’ on Christmas night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the presents were unwrapped and dinner was over, hundreds of families headed out to Shelby Farms Park on Christmas night to experience Starry Nights.
More than 25,000 people visit the attraction each year. It’s the biggest holiday light display in the Mid-South and the largest fundraiser of the year for the park. The breathtaking lights are only part of the family fun.
“It’s just so much joy,” said Cheresse Holmes. “Like I can’t even explain it.”
Holmes brought her four-year-old son, Joshua, and eight-year-old son, Jonathan, to Starry Nights to make memories.
“We thought this would be great to see the lights,” she said. “And to be with the people of Memphis and just enjoy everything, enjoy each other.”
The star of Starry Nights is, of course, the dazzling holiday light display of 50,000 lights.
Many of them are Memphis-themed and take about 30 minutes to see as you make your way through the park.
“Some were like animals and some were like boats,” said six-year-old Edward Juarez. “And they were launching a guy that was flying.”
After seeing the lights, Juarez and his family enjoyed a giant game of Jenga at Mistletoe Village outside the visitor’s center.
Nearby, 11-year-old Bryce Sykes tried out the all new synthetic Glice Rink. No water, no electricity needed for this fun.
“Just glide,” said Sykes. “Just glide like regular skating. You just glide.”
His mom, Mikole Boyle, says Starry Nights is the perfect family outing.
“It’s definitely a 10,” she said. “Besides the line. Well, I can’t actually say that because the line actually moves fast.”
And whether you move along in a car, in a horse drawn carriage or on a hayride, Starry Nights is sure to light up your family’s evening together.
“I just hope they enjoy it,” said Cheresse Holmes. “And think about Christmas and make memories that will last forever.”
Starry Nights costs $20 per car. It runs through Jan. 3.
On Dec. 30, you can walk or bike past the lights and bring your dog to a special Peds, Paws and Pedals Starry Nights event.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.