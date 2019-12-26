Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 4 Oklahoma is back on the national stage. The Sooners are making their third straight College Football Playoff appearance and their defense will face its toughest challenge of the season against top-ranked LSU. Linebacker Kenneth Murray and defensive coordinator Andy Grinch are counting on Oklahoma overcoming Ronnie Perkins' suspension and several injuries after the Sooners made big strides in Grinch's first season. Oklahoma has improved dramatically in third-down percentage, tackles for a loss and total yards.
UNDATED (AP) — This College Football Playoff shows that sometimes the best person for the job is someone already in the building. The head coaches for No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma were all assistants at their current schools before being promoted. Clemson's Dabo Swinney and LSU's Ed Orgeron were named interim coaches after mid-season firings. They were eventually elevated amid much skepticism. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley was identified shortly after joining the Sooners as a possible successor to Bob Stoops. Ohio State made a similar move with Ryan Day replacing Urban Meyer.