Man in critical condition, suspects on the run after shooting near Cordova gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in Cordova.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Germantown Parkway near a Circle K gas station. Police arrived on the scene around 7:20 Thursday morning.
One man was found shot on the scene. Investigators said the victim was shot during an attempted robbery.
He was taken to the Regional One in critical condition.
The suspects were last seen driving a four-door green pick up truck that had a toolbox in the back with no tailgate.
MPD said if you spot the green pick-up truck, call police immediately. If you have any additional information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
