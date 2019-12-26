Memphis International Airport could see record-breaking crowds the day after Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday is the busiest travel day of the holiday season, and the Memphis International Airport could see more record-breaking crowds.
Friday, Dec. 21, TSA had its biggest holiday crowds since 2008, with 8,375 people that passed through security.
That trend is expected to continue post-Christmas.
Memphis airport officials said that Thursday, Friday and Sunday could exceed the crowds made on Dec. 21.
On top of the normal holiday travelers, a lot of University of Memphis fans are also factored in.
Five flights to Dallas were on the schedule Thursday, which is where fans will fly in to for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
However, airport officials said they do not expect to make history like they did for Thanksgiving.
They said TSA had its single busiest day in history on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with 10,744 people that passed through security.
In the state, AAA reports that 2.76 million Tennesseans are traveling by planes, trains, and cars this holiday season, the most ever on record.
